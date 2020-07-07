PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 10-month-old bulldog is home safe again after his owner says a neighbor saw someone drop the dog off down the street.
Martha Pelagio said her bulldog Kilo was stolen on Monday around 6 p.m. by two unknown men from her northeast Portland home in the 300 block of Northeast 156th Avenue.
According to Pelagio, the theft was caught on camera. She said Kilo is microchipped.
Pelagio confirmed to FOX 12 on Tuesday afternoon that her dog had been found. She said a neighbor saw a driver drop Kilo off down the street and then drive away. She said the neighbor wasn't sure who the puppy belonged to, but didn't want to abandon the animal. Eventually, the neighbor found out the dog belonged to Pelagio and returned him.
STOLEN PUPPY ⬇️ Have you seen Kilo?? His owner shared this photo of him with us. She says the 10-month-old bulldog was taken from inside her home in NE Portland last night. More details: https://t.co/55cyvhKsQw @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/HccibyybsI— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) July 7, 2020
Pelagio says the person who dropped Kilo off was driving a white car.
Portland police responded to the home earlier and said they did take a report of a stolen dog. Anyone with additional information should should contact Portland police at 503-823-3333.
(7) comments
From what I've seen, they should put one of these chips in Biden. That way when the airhead wanders off, they will be able to identify him and take him home. That is, if anyone claims him.
Just a couple of squats looking to get some quick cash for their next hit of meth.That dog is very homely to be honest hahahaa.
How sick is that? I mean..what's the dog worth? $1500.00 maybe? So they turn around and sell him for .30 on the dollar? What? So they can go buy some meth? Wow..so if the dog is "chipped," then why don't they already have the location?
by chipped they mean that a vet or animal shelter will scan it and the chip will show who the owner is. It would be awesome it the chip could act like 'on star' or a 'lo jack', they would find the dog real quick.
[beam] So I am told the dog has to go to the dog house to get read.
'Woman says 10-month-old bulldog stolen from NE Portland home by two unknown suspects' Portland always has been, and now even more so, a lawless city. People and property are no longer safe.
No kidding. And the mensas down at City Hall wanna jump on the George Floyd bandwagon and defund the police? You can't make this [censored] up. Radical liberals in politics are merely proving just how [censored] dangerous they've become.
