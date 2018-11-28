For years it has sat vacant and run down, an icon of the Columbia River Gorge, but now the Viewpoint Inn may be getting new life.
Heiner Fruehauf and his wife Sheron bought the building two years ago and plan to restore it to how it looked when it was first built.
“This building in a certain way is the heart of the community,” Fruehauf said.
The hotel which has been around for decades has quite a few stories to tell, from famous actors to presidents and blockbuster movies.
“Notables like Charlie Chaplin use to be here when it was the Viewpoint Inn Hotel in the 1930’s, so it has been a very special place of celebration, certain scenes of the Twilight movie series were shot here.” Fruehauf said.
Bankruptcy, permitting issues, and fire less than a decade ago left the Viewpoint Inn in rough shape. Vandals tagged the sides, the walls ripped off, the roof left open from a three-alarm fire.
Fruehauf and his wife want to give it the spirit of the gorge, back to nature as a small wellness center, spa and restaurant.
“I would like to combine this kind of restoration of a historical building with my own love for nature and the outdoors and natural wellness modalities,” Fruehauf said.
They know the road ahead will be tough but feel this is the right vision for the decrepit landmark.
They’ve planned a community meeting to talk about their plans. The meeting is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at the Grange in Corbett.
A land use application has been submitted to Multnomah County. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14, 2018.
