PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The owners of Capitol Bar in northeast Portland are trying to rebuild after an SUV crashed into the bar over the weekend.

The crash happened on Sunday around 5 a.m.

“I was in shock seeing it," Dessiree Guy, one of the owners, said. "I was in shock because I had never seen anything like that. Especially us owning the building after you put so much effort into it. It was really devastating.”

The two owners said they got the call about what happened from their general manager.

“At 5:20 in the morning after having a good night you kind of think maybe I’m still in a dream,” Kevin McDowell, the other owner, said.

Surveillance video caught the crash on camera and a person stealing several bottles of alcohol. The owners said they don’t know if the theft and the crash are related.

“It is a little bit of insult to injury," McDowell said. "Kick a man while he’s down.”

They said they’ll have to close for a couple months to rebuild because of the damage. In the meantime, they’re still taking care of their employees. They’ve started a GoFundMe to help those who work there.

“We all have history together and some of these people have left their actual jobs to come be here with us," McDowell said. "We just want to make sure we keep our family together.”