PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Pac-12 has canceled this weekend’s football game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies.
The Pac-12 made the announcement Thursday afternoon. The game had been scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Autzen Stadium.
The Pac-12 announcement stated Washington does not have the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game due to positive COVID-19 tests. Those cases resulted in additional football players being isolated due to contact tracing protocols.
Washington announced it was pausing football activities earlier this week due a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The winner of the Oregon-Washington game would have been the Pac-12 North champion and played in the conference title game Dec. 18.
Under conference policy, the game is now declared a no contest.
Washington will finish the regular season with a 3-1 record, while Oregon is 3-2.
“Not contesting this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs,” according to a Pac-12 statement.
Statement regarding Saturday's Washington at Oregon #Pac12FB game: pic.twitter.com/C6FLd28hv7— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) December 10, 2020
