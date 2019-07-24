(KPTV) - More than 40-years-ago, an Oregon man convinced the FBI to test hair he believed to be from Bigfoot. Recently, the FBI released its results to the public.
The hair was actually from a deer, according to the FBI. But that hasn’t stopped the 93-year-old from searching and hoping for his own Bigfoot sighting.
Peter Byrne’s beliefs are proudly on display inside his Pacific City cabin.
“Big hair covered, huge shoulders, walking with a very smooth stride,” Byrne describing what Bigfoot reportedly looks like.
And what a fitting place for the 93-year-old to retire, close to the woods and where he said Bigfoot spottings still happen.
“I’d love to see one,” Byrne said. “I believe there’s a few left.”
In the late 50’s, Byrne set out in the Himalayas to find the Yeti. He eventually got hired on by a research institute in Texas to search for the American Yeti.
“We left,” Byrne said. “We didn’t believe it at all.”
“The first thing we looked at were maps and we found to our amazement that northern California to Alaska is three times the size of the Himalaya, so we thought this is a possibility,” Byrne said.
In 1960, his first Bigfoot research project began in northern California.
“We followed up with leads as we found them,” Byrne said. “We’d hear of a sighting and we’d go and see the person.”
Then in the 1990’s, another project launched. This one in the Hood River Valley.
“Some of the sightings were extraordinary, lots of similarities of descriptions,” Byrne said.
Over the years, Byrne said he found five sets of footprints and hair caught on a thorn brush.
“I kept that for a while and then I thought what are we going to do, who is going to examine it,” Byrne said. “In those days there’s no DNA, so I called the FBI and said would you examine this for me and they said yes.”
Recently the FBI made 22 documents public, showing it did open an investigation into Bigfoot in the 1970’s by testing Byrne’s hair.
“And the results are, they are pretty positive, it’s deer hair,” Byrne said. “That’s all, after all these years.”
That may be all for the FBI. But for Byrne, his search for Sasquatch is far from over.
“It’s not silly because the people I interviewed are thoroughly reliable down to deputy sheriff’s, state policemen, an Oregon court judge,” Byrne said.
Byrne has retired from heading up Bigfoot research projects. He and a small group in the Pacific City area have put five cameras out in the woods where he says there have been credible sightings in the past. So far, the cameras haven’t captured Bigfoot.
