LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Happy Valley man hiking the Pacific Crest Trail called for help Wednesday after he had been injured by a falling rock near the Three Sisters, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
At around 12:38 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from a family member of Cory Mills, 34. The family member reported that they had received a distress message from Mills who said he had gone off the Pacific Crest Trail to hike The Husband but he was injured by a falling rock.
The message also stated "911."
Two deputies responded and attempted to contact Mills via cell phone but were not successful. The sheriff's office said the cell phone carrier was not able to provide coordinates for his location.
Rescue crews from Deschutes and Lane County, along with six volunteers, were called in to help search for Mills.
According to the sheriff's office, Mills was located on the PCT in Lane County about 4.5 miles from the Devil's Lake Trailhead.
Mills had been hiking his way out with non-life-threatening injuries and was unable to send out further messages due to poor cell service, the sheriff's office said.
Mills was evaluated by SAR medics and then assisted back to the Devil's Lake Trailhead, arriving at around 9:30 p.m.
The sheriff's office said Mills declined further medical help and was taken to St. Charles Bend by a friend for further treatment.
According to the sheriff's office, Mills was well equipped for his hike and provided family members with his route.
The sheriff's office wants to encourage people to use alternate communication devices due to unreliable service if spending time in the wilderness.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
