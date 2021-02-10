Pacific Northwest preps for ice and snow in the forecast

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - People across Northwest Oregon are gearing up for a round of winter weather over the next few days. Forecasters are predicting snow and ice for parts of the region.
At the QFC in the West Hills of Portland shoppers were out getting some supplies.
“Better be prepared a little bit,” Shopper Joel Sigel said.
The West Hills is one of several high elevation locations around the city of Portland. Those who live up here say it is better to be prepared, than not.
“I’m planning ahead before the weekend hits and not be stuck up on the hill in the snow,” Jennifer Moore said.
She adds the city does a pretty good job in making sure roads in the West Hills are drivable. Some in this part of Portland say they’d rather just hunker down for a few days until the storm passes.
“I live right up here on the hill, when they say we are going to get snow we get snow,” Moore said.
“We are down kind of in a low area so we figure there is one way out and if it gets slippery we may be stuck so we figure we might as well have some food and something to keep us going,” Sigel said.
On the East side of Portland, tow truck drivers with Speed’s Towing were getting ready for a snowy and icy forecast. They’ve been in business in Portland for 53 years.
“We have seen a snow storm or two,” CEO Mike Porter said. “It is about every two to three years, you know you have lived here long enough, you know if it is going to come, it is going to come and you just get prepped for it.”
He says their biggest message to people around the Portland Metro area is to stay home if you don’t need to travel anywhere.
“It is not going to last that long, you are better safe than sorry and stay home especially if you live in the hills,” Porter said.
He adds that if you are out on the roads and see a tow truck or emergency vehicle with its emergency lights flashing, to slow down and move over. Porter says their job can already be dangerous and with snow and ice on the road it just adds to it.
“You may not purposely try to hurt anyone but it is going to be slick and you could inadvertently hurt someone or kill them and you don’t want that on your conscious and I definitely don’t want that on mine,” Porter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.