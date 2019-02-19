VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The popular Pacific Northwest steakhouse El Gaucho announced it's opening a fifth location on the Vancouver waterfront.
The company announced on Tuesday it will open a restaurant in the Hotel Indigo next year.
They said the new location will feature many classics from their menu with private dining spaces and a southern view across the Columbia River.
In addition to Portland and Vancouver, El Gaucho also has restaurants in Seattle, Bellevue, and Tacoma.
