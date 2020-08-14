MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) –With more people camping during this pandemic the U.S. Forest Service is reminding people to pick up their trash.
The department posted photos of garbage earlier this week taken at Mount Hood and the Deschutes National Forest.
It says while most visitors do the right thing not everyone does.
A spokesperson with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department says trash is one of the biggest challenges facing staff members right now.
"It sounds like such a simple thing to do- taking care of your own trash while you're there- that's one of our biggest problems right now is people overwhelming parks not hauling their stuff out with them and it piles up, and we're on top of it as much as we can but we need help," Chris Havel of Oregon Parks and Recreation said.
Officials are also asking campers and people recreating outside to be especially respectful to parks and facilities right now since the department is tight on money and staff due to the pandemic and may not be able to respond as quickly to problems.
