PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland will be in the spotlight soon, as home to the next season of Bravo’s 'Top Chef.'
Bravo announced the city will be showcased in the upcoming season 18 of the hit culinary competition show, and the chefs will venture out to surrounding areas as well.
“A new batch of talented chefs will be challenged all over the city, from PDX to the coast, exploring the famous Hood River Fruit Loop, Columbia River Gorge, Oregon's Mt. Hood Territory, Tillamook Bay, Tualatin Valley, and Willamette Valley wine country,” the network said.
“Portland has been on our radar for the last few years as a burgeoning culinary destination known for its innovative dining scene driven by independent, chef-owned restaurants, local farms and purveyors,” Shari Levine, Executive Vice President, Current Production, Bravo, said in a statement. “The city’s unique culture alongside Oregon’s natural pantry of indigenous ingredients and incredible scenic beauty makes it the ultimate chef’s playground and an ideal destination for ‘Top Chef’ to explore.”
Production of the season is underway with “a comprehensive health and safety plan developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bravo announcement stated.
“Considering all our community is facing this year, ‘Top Chef’s selection of Portland as its filming location means more than if we had been selected any other year because it recognizes that, in spite of everything, our city remains a world-class culinary destination," Jeff Miller, Travel Portland President and CEO, said in a statement cited by Bravo. "The show will serve as a window into what Portland has to offer when viewers are ready to travel again. This confirms what we know to be true, that the collaborative spirit and innovation of our chefs, purveyors and local brands make this one of the premier culinary communities in the world.”
Bravo said show host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio and judge Gail Simmons will all take part in the season.
Portland-based chef Gregory Gourdet, a past ‘Top Chef’ competitor, confirmed the season news on his Instagram, and implied he will be appearing in the season.
Gourdet shared he is “honored to be on the other side of the Judge’s Table with some very special friends for what will truly be a very special season.”
Portland has gained a strong reputation as a foodie city, from its food carts to its restaurant scene.
The Portland season of ‘Top Chef’ is slated to air next year.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
The knives will come in handy, as by then all police will have given up and walked off the job in frustration over the lack of support from our "dear" elected leaders.
