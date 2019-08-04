Paddleboard guru in Gorge battling cancer alongside Washougal student

HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) – The annual Gorge Paddle Challenge is next weekend where some of the best stand-up paddle boarders from around the world descend on Hood River.
Now in his fourth decade as a water sports guru in the Gorge, the founding partner of Big Winds, Steve Gates, is pretty much sitting on top the world.
“Water brings me joy,” he said.
The rolling Columbia was calling the California kid, turned Alaska family man, more than 30 years ago.
“I was told within a year after moving here, man, if you love outdoor recreation, Hood River is paradise,” Gates said.
It’s the water.
“I grew up surfing. My dad was a pioneer surfer in the ‘30s in California so got a lot of salt water DNA,” said Gates.
And Gates is in the DNA of the Hood River Valley.
“Steve is a legend. Steve is the man! Everybody knows about Steve,” said Fiona Wylde.
The co-founder of Big Winds surf shop was also the former mayor.
When asked how long he was the mayor, Gates said, “A couple of years. long enough.”
Time breezes by in the Gorge. The 69-year-old Gates is in his fourth year of battling stage 4 colorectal cancer.
“It brings a real sense of finiteness to your life,” he said. “It’s not just, well, what am I going to do when I am 85? I’m hoping I can still do this or do that. It comes pretty much smack dab in your face that you know what, there is not necessarily a whole lot of time left.”
That priceless time is spent with his biggest loves.
“That involves being on the water, coaching kids, being part of my business, being part of my family and still part of the community so, yeah, it’s a real reality check,” Gates said.
Another reality check came for a member of Gates’ junior stand-up paddle race team.
“He has cancer and I had cancer and he was really nice to have in my back pocket,” said Washougal high schooler Kira Buchanan.
Gates said, “Shared hugs and shared tears and we still do.”
They’re celebrating the chance to be alive and breathing.
“There is something that we share in common, that other people can get very close to but unless they are faced with it, it’s just a little different perspective,” Gates said.
They were out on the water, every weekend through rain, snow and blood count levels.
“It made me push myself a lot more and know that I can do a lot more than I thought, so it has made me better as a person and respected life more,” said Buchanan.
Thankfully, Buchanan has been in remission from large cell lymphoma on the right side of her brain for a year and a half.
“It was super rare,” she said. “They say they’ve never seen a case like mine.”
Gates said, “She has been a terrific inspiration to everyone that knows her.”
Another Hood River inspiration has been 22-year-old world champion Fiona Wylde. The student has turned teacher, returning home to Big Winds this summer to coach the JET kids.
“When you have a person like Fiona, to be able to come back into this program, she just jumped at the chance when I asked her to be head coach and replace me and now I am her underling, which I love but it’s just a great natural succession,” Gates said.
The ninth year of the big Gorge Paddle Challenge, the most competitive stand-up paddle boarding race on the planet, comes up Aug. 17 and 18. Bring the kids down for a free clinic on Friday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. for a Friday Funday with Fiona.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.