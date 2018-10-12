GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A pair of accused burglars from Gresham pleaded not guilty to alleged crimes Friday.
Tyson Proffitt, 32, and Thelma Louise Moss, 27, were arrested Sept. 26 in connection to burglaries at businesses in Gresham and Portland, according to police.
Officers at the time described the crimes as ‘distinctive’ and said there may be additional victims.
They said Proffitt and Moss worked together to break into the businesses and steal from cash registers, safes and/or ATM machines.
The pair allegedly entered businesses during business hours and, while Proffitt distracted employees, Moss would remove the door’s alarm sensors.
Proffitt would return a few days later, according to authorities, and break into the building. He allegedly used a power tool to open the cash register, safe and/or ATM machine.
Proffitt and Moss are scheduled for a settlement conference in December.
Anyone who may be a victim of this type of burglary is asked to call Detective Tony Cobb at 503-618-2365.
