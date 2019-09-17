TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - Tualatin police are looking into a burglary off Industrial Way early Monday morning.
Kristen Thompson, General Manager at Soda Express, says just before 4:00 a.m. two men broke into their business. She says the two men pried open a key lock box outside and unlocked the front door.
Once inside, the pair, according to Thompson, stole and iPad, sales book and a lock box with important company information inside.
“It is very unsettling, we are feeling very violated,” Thompson said.
The incident was caught on surveillance camera. Thompson says the alarm went off as soon as the door was opened. The two men were inside the business for all of 26 seconds.
“These people have to be stopped, you know,” Thompson said. They are violent people who are taking advantage of small business that you know we work very hard for everything that we have.”
The company is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
