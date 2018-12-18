PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say two people are in jail after robbing a convenience store in southeast Portland.
25-year-old Michael Harding was on the run for two days after holding up a store clerk at 3 D’s Market, according to officers, who say 19-year-old River Agrelius was also in on the alleged crime.
According to court documents, Agrelius admitted she drove the getaway car after Harding robbed the market on Thursday last week. The alleged robbery was caught on surveillance video; footage shows a man walk into the store with something covering his face.
The store clerk says he asked the man to remove the mask, but the man refused and pulled a gun on him. Court documents say the man demanded money from the cash register and the clerk himself.
Harding left the store with $450, according to court documents. Surveillance video show him run from the store and jump into what officers describe as a white hatchback Toyota, which they say was the getaway car.
The next day, documents show police spotted the car with Agrelius driving. Police arrested her and, according to court papers, she told officers she believed the car was stolen was admitted to getting money from the robbery.
Police arrested Harding on Saturday at a Safeway in Portland after they say he tried to cash a bad check at the bank inside the store and then ran away.
Court papers show Harding admitted to robbing the market and had planned it with Agrelius. He told officers he got the gun from Agrelius and said the serial number on the weapon was gone when she gave it to him.
The pair were arraigned in a Multnomah County courtroom on Monday; both have prior convictions and are now facing robbery and stolen vehicle charges, among others.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
