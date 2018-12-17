OREGON COAST (KPTV) – The Oregon Coast Aquarium announced a sad update Monday on the two stranded sea turtles in its care: both have passed away.
Despite staff’s best efforts, the two female olive ridley sea turtles did not recover from their poor body conditions.
The first turtle, which was rescued Wednesday by Oregon State Police and dubbed “Donatello,” had suffered multiple breaks in her shell, blood-loss and severe cold-stun, according to the aquarium. Her condition seemed to be improving over the weekend, but additional testing found her kidneys were “severely compromised.”
The aquarium believes she likely died from that element of her health, and potentially other internal issues relating to her cold body temperature, which was 46 degrees when she was brought to the aquarium for care – about 30 degrees colder than the healthy body temperature of a sea turtle.
As for the second female olive ridley turtle, which was rescued Saturday, she had appeared in better shape than Donatello due to having no shell cracks. However, “cold-stunning itself takes its toll on the turtle’s internal organs,” said Evonne Mochon-Collura, Oregon Coast Aquarium Curator of Fish and Invertebrates. “As always with animals with sustained injuries, they have a lot of challenges through recovery. We submitted X-rays and blood samples for further analysis to determine her internal condition.”
When a sea turtle is cold-stunned, the aquarium said an array of complications can arise “that are difficult to diagnose and can remain hidden for some time.”
The exact causes of the sea turtles’ deaths will be determined by necropsies.
The aquarium expressed the turtles’ deaths with great sadness and said it will continue its efforts in caring for future injured endangered species in its mission to save them and help their populations.
Anyone who finds a sea turtle on a beach should note where it is exactly, stay close to observe it and call either the Oregon State Police Tipline at 800-452-7888 or the Marine Mammal Stranding Network in Oregon, Washington, and California at 1-866-767-6114.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.