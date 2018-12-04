PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland Aerial Tram panel broke off and hit a women on the head Tuesday morning near the South Waterfront.
The 21-year-old woman was walking on the Gibbs Street Pedestrian Bridge below the tram and was treated for a minor injury at the scene, according to authorities.
Portland Fire & Rescue officials say the metal panel hit the woman on the side of her head.
It’s not clear what caused the decorative panel to dislodge but fire crews suspect high winds had something to do with it.
The tram resumed service after a thorough inspection of both cars, according to a joint statement released by OHSU and the Portland Bureau of Transportation.
The panel fell about 130 feet. Service crews are investigating.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.