(KPTV) – As we close in on the 40th anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens, we’re hearing stories from a few experts about what it was like for them to live through that day.
The Mount St. Helens Institute hosted an online event with people who have very strong ties to the mountain.
On May 18, 1980, Mount St. Helens sent a deadly blast of rock, dirt and debris into the skies.
Fifty-seven people were killed, hundreds of homes were destroyed, and the roads that led up to the mountain were wiped out.
The Mount St. Helens Institute is commemorating the 40th anniversary with a series of events that included a panel of experts.
One scientist remembered a hiking trip he’d taken only a few years before the eruption.
“Since the eruption of 1980, I’m still amazed that this glacier no longer exists. The crevasses we descended into and came out of no longer exist. In just one instance, these features can be wiped away from the landscape. It’s a humbling, humbling thought,” said Rick McClure, a U.S. Forest Service archaeologist.
The panel also drew some similarities to the weeks and months after the eruption, and the time we’re in now.
“That event kept going because the mountain kept going continuously for six years and so, it became a way of life for Pacific Northwesterners, ash falling, anxiety about your health, mask wearing, some of the things we have now with the coronavirus… a lot of anxiety about an uncertain future,” said writer Christine Colasurdo.
The events will roll on this week.
Bill Nye the Science Guy will host a livestream event Saturday night.
The Portland Art Museum will take a look at the artwork linked to the event on Sunday.
More information about those events can be found at the Mount St. Helens Institute website.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.