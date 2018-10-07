Paralyzed man uses exoskeleton to walk Portlandathon half-marathon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who is paralyzed from the waist down used a robotic exoskeleton to take part in the Portlandathon half-marathon.
Adam Gorlitsky started the race Saturday night to get a head start, and on Sunday morning, he crossed the finish line with his father at his side.
“Battled through cold temperatures, sleep deprivation, a broken motor in my hip, and that was awesome,” he said.
Gorlitsky said it took him almost 20 hours to finish.
He also said it was one of the hardest things he has ever done, but it was all worth it.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
