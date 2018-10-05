PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A South Carolina man who is paralyzed is set to defy the odds by "walking" his first half-marathon in Portland this weekend.
Adam Gorlitsky is fresh off the plane from South Carolina and ready to get really acquainted with the Rose City, starting with Portlandathon.
“It’s gonna take me 15-20 hours to go the full 13.1 miles. By far the longest distance that I’ve ever walked,” Gorlitsky said.
A car crash years ago robbed Gorlitsky of his mobility when he was just 19 and in an instant his life changed
“I wasn't wearing my seat belt, I was tired and passed out at the wheel for a few seconds,” he said.
But now, thanks to new technology, Gorlitsky is on the move.
“I describe it like the lower half of a terminator suit. I transfer out of my wheelchair to my exoskeleton and wear a watch that controls it,” he said.
Gorlitsky's exo-skeleton as he calls it will help carry him across the finish line. But don't be fooled by the crutches, it's no easy feat
“My abs and hips initiate the movement my exoskeleton actually moves my legs for me so it's an amazing core work out-- my abs are going to be completely torn apart tomorrow which is a good and bad feeling."
Gorlitsky's new legs came to him a few years ago through fundraising efforts which led him to start his own nonprofit called "I Got Legs" to help others get their own set of legs as well.
Portland is one of many stops as he works to raise awareness.
Now, with his dad and other supporters by his side Gorlitsky will hit the ground walking for Portlandathon.
"Pure adrenaline, I should be able to make it," he said.
Gorlitsky will start the race at 6.p.m Saturday to get a head start and plans to walk through the night.
