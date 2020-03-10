Paramedics taking extra precautions amid coronavirus outbreak

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – First responders are taking more preventative measures as the coronavirus continues to grow and spread.
Just over the weekend, FOX 12 learned two Clark County firefighters were exposed to a patient with COVID-19 and are now quarantining for a week at home. They are the first EMTs reported to be exposed in the area.
The biggest challenge paramedics face is the uncertainty of a call, and while they always operate as if they will be exposed to the illness they’re treating, first responders are being extra cautious now with the coronavirus top of mind.
“Paramedics are all about being prepared,” says Chris Pfingsten, a paramedic with Metro West.
The way paramedics are reacting to the new virus has been in their training all along, Pfingsten tells FOX 12.
“We’ve had plan in place for increased call volume for a long, long time,” he says.
Pfingsten tells FOX 12 the first line of defense is crucial. Dispatchers in their call center are asking a few more questions of patients right now.
“Has there been a fever? A cough? Or any travel outside the country? Or exposure to someone that has?” Pfingsten said.
And if a person has those coronavirus symptoms like a fever or cough, it may limit how many EMTs enter a home.
“We rely so much on what the other person on the other side of the phone is telling us and that person may have a lot of info, or none at all,” said Pfingsten.
To avoid becoming patients themselves, paramedics are doubling up on personal protective equipment in suspicious cases.
On top of the standard eye protection and gloves, they add a mask and gown.
Pfingsten says though they have responded to patients displaying similar symptoms as COVID-19, no one that they know of at Metro West has come into contact with any presumptive or confirmed cases.
