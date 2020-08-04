PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – When Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced many schools will not allow kids back until at least November, you can bet some parents felt a sense of panic.
Trying to juggle work and helping your child navigate class from home can be stressful, so one home-school coach has some advice to help parents keep calm.
On its YouTube channel, Education Week recently featured interviews with parents and their children about the difficulties of learning from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Stress was a recurring theme for the parents.
Starting in a few weeks, many families will begin remote learning all over again.
“Stay calm. Do not panic, and let’s take it one day at a time,” said Eirene Heidelberger, a certified parent coach.
She says it’s important to remember – if you’re stressed out, your children will be, too.
“They are listening. They hear us talking to our friends. They hear us texting our mom friends. They hear the local news. They are wondering what is going on,” Heidelberger said.
Her advice for stressed-out parents:
- Make sure you and the child’s other parent are a united front on school-related matters.
- Rally a like-minded parenting village to share resources and tutoring skills.
- If you’re doing remote learning, keep a routine.
- At meals, talk about your day.
- Stay in touch with your child’s teacher.
As for how to reassure your children, Heidelberger said, “It’s crucial that every conversation contains these words. This is what we are thinking right now, but we don’t know what it’s going to look like, so let’s stay positive and keep an open mind.”
Remember, if you get stumped helping your children, there are a lot of online tutoring programs and many are free.
Just ask your child's teacher which ones they recommend.
