PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Parents at Arleta School in southeast Portland say they want Principal Diana Kruger placed on administrative leave.
They say they’re upset over how she reportedly handled the situation last week, when a student brought a white substance to school and another student ingested it.
“What we’ve heard from staff members is that she knew a child took something that was unidentified, didn’t know what it was, but she did not immediately call the child’s parents and did not immediately call 911 or poison control, and directed staff not to do that,” said Denise Castanon, the mother of a second-grade student.
Another mother, who did not want to share her name, says her daughter is in the mixed 3rd-4th grade classroom where this happened.
She tells Fox 12 she got two emails about it that day and then received a phone call from the principal that night.
“There was a personal phone call made to each family of the class stating that it was crack cocaine,” the mother said, adding that she was in disbelief when she heard the news.
Fox 12 has asked Portland Public Schools to publicly confirm what the substance is several times, but so far, the district has not done so.
Parents say that information has not been shared with everyone at the school, either.
“We were never told it was crack,” Castanon said. “The whole school wasn’t told what it was. Parents had to find out from each other.”
The group of mothers who spoke together outside the school Tuesday told Fox 12 more than 50 school parents sent emails to district leaders over the weekend, asking for the principal to be removed.
They say it’s the latest in a long line of concerns they’ve had related to her leadership.
Portland Public Schools will not confirm whether Principal Kruger is on leave, but a district spokesperson shared this statement with Fox 12 about the ongoing situation:
“Student safety is our highest priority and we believe in all school staff being well-prepared for safety and emergency incidents. The district is conducting an investigation of last week’s incident at Arleta School. We want to know how the incident unfolded, how school leadership and staff responded, and what we can learn from it. We always want to know what we could have done better, and also find out if there were positive actions taken at any point that we could share with other schools.
A group of Arleta parents began contacting our Deputy Superintendent/Chief of Schools and Regional Superintendent, beginning last Friday evening and continuing throughout the weekend. Our Regional Superintendent responded to every parent during the weekend, and offered her mobile phone number in case parents wanted to talk immediately. Beginning yesterday, Arleta has had a retired school principal on campus to provide administrative leadership support, and the school’s Area Senior Director has been on campus, as well.
The Regional Superintendent is joining families this evening at the school, to hear more about their concerns.”
Parents planned to voice their concerns at two meetings Tuesday evening: one at Arleta School and the other at the school board meeting held at district headquarters.
