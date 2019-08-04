Parents at Sauvie Island taking message of water safety seriously

SAUVIE ISLAND, OR (KPTV) – We’re seeing some of our hottest temperatures of the summer and because of this, extra patrols are watching our waterways, hoping this weekend everyone can stay safe.
Many popular swimming spots are hitting capacity, but safety is priority, especially after several recent drownings in area rivers.
When the sun beats down through the trees, the water is so inviting, but parents FOX 12 spoke with at Sauvie Island on Sunday say first things first: You have to buckle up, before you can run in.
“We try to focus pretty closely on making sure that when we’re out here, we’re safe,” said dad Aaron Singer.
Dad Kwamina Crankson told FOX 12, “It gives us the added peace of mind knowing there’s something like a life preserver or life jacket to keep them afloat should they maybe jump too far or stretch too far, that way we can make sure they don’t have any bad incidences.”
It’s a message we’ve heard from river patrol so many times this summer: life jackets are life-saving. Sadly, not everyone has heeded the warning.
Just in these past few weeks, there have been four drownings at different spots in the Portland area, including one at Sauvie Island.
But for this beach get-together, the dads of both these families say they’re not taking any chances.
Not only do they have life jackets but also floaties, a rope tied to the shore and they’re not letting the kids out of their sight.
“It’s a good reminder that even in the calmest of waters, it’s still water, so we have to be extra vigilant and make sure we’re keeping an eye on them even when we’re having fun,” Crankson said.
First responders also want you to remember that the water may look calm, but you can't see everything and currents change.
Even though it’s in the 90s, some rivers and lakes can still be cold.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.