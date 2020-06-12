PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – In Oregon, high school sports are still stuck in limbo. So, a group of parents and coaches decided to start a Facebook page.
The page, called Let Them Play! – Oregonians For Athletics, now has more than 22,000 members.
One of the organizers, Jim Bosworth, is a varsity assistant for North Medford Football.
He says Oregon’s indefinite pause on sports is taking a toll on student athlete’s mental health and putting them at a disadvantage as other states inch closer to resuming practices and games.
“Just exposure to compete at the next level, whether it's for a scholarship or not,” Bosworth said. “Just exposure, the ability to go to camps, to go to combines, the ability to go to showcases. Now, we're putting their last season, especially seniors, their last chance to get exposure, we are putting that in jeopardy.”
Under Oregon’s reopening plan, most sports aren’t allowed until Phase 3, but many events will stay banned until a vaccine or a reliable treatment is found, leaving the timetable up in the air.
