Parents concerned over possibility of new Beaverton SD boundaries

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) –Beaverton School District continued talks on possibly redefining district boundaries on Thursday.
Some parents say they’re concerned about how it might impact where their kids go to school.
The district says these conversations revolve around a couple of things: population growth and a new middle school opening in 2021.
FOX 12 spoke with a group of parents ahead of the meeting Thursday.
They were fired up.
“I'm feeling frustrated, emotional and frankly I'm feeling angry,” said parent Allison Podlesnik.
The group of parents have kids who go to Springville K-8.
They’re concerned with the recent proposal to redefine the boundaries that may send their kids to Five Oaks Middle School instead of Stoller Middle School when they get to that age.
“We moved to this area 12 years ago and we are a part of the Bethany neighborhood community,” Podlesnik said. “And if you just send Springville to Five Oaks and not our other surrounding schools, we're not going to have that community anymore and I'm very concerned about that.”
Many parents say this all comes down to proximity and walkability. They want their kids to have the ability to walk to school or to avoid a long commute. If they were to go to Stoller Middle School after Springville they would be about two miles apart.
But if the district redefines boundaries and students from Springville funnel into Five Oaks, it’s more than four miles away.
“I'm concerned that if something does happen at school that because of the proximity, I'm not going to be able to get there in a timely manner to help them with whatever they need help with,” Podlesnik said.
“It's very emotional for us because with the Five Oaks location we don't think we'll be able to do all that we don't think we'll be able to those extracurricular activities,” parent Madhu Rangarajan said. “It's always a much longer school bus commute, or we have to drive there through all of the traffic on 185th and all the mess there.”
The district says no decisions have been made but it’s a balancing act to reconfigure boundaries with a new middle school opening in 2021 as well as dealing with overcrowding at Stoller Middle School. Currently, Stoller has 1600 students which is larger than Southridge or Beaverton High School. The goal is to move some of those students from Stoller to bring it closer to 1000 students.
The district says it’s done some bus trial runs from Springville to Five Oaks.
“The bus routes are longer than going from Springville to Stoller, but they're longer by 5 to 10 minutes. They're not you know an hour and a half type of commute. That doesn't invalidate their concerns,” said Beaverton School District Executive Administrator for Long Range Planning, Steven Sparks. “Their comments are still being considered. Their concerns are still being heard and will continue to be.”
The district says it will be working on a preliminary agreement for boundaries south of Highway 26.
The Advisory Committee will reach its recommendation by the end of March which will be forwarded to the superintendent who will issue his decision by the end of April or early May.
