Parents concerned over school districts' plans to start distance learning this fall

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three of Oregon’s largest school districts – Portland Public Schools, Beaverton School District and Salem-Keizer Public Schools, said Tuesday they plan to have students learning online through at least November.
This comes as Gov. Kate Brown announced new metrics for schools to follow in their reopening plans.
FOX 12 spoke with parents and teachers to get their take on the decision.
“How are we going to be teacher, parent and work and pay our bills?” asked parent Miranda McDonough-Sequina.
That’s the big question for many parents and McDonough-Sequina says she’s not sure what the answer will be. She’s the mom of a first grader in the Spanish immersion program at Bridger Elementary.
When FOX 12 last spoke to her, the district was planning on hybrid learning for the fall, which already would have put a strain on her family, but now she says with she and her husband both working, she has no idea how they’ll manage a 6-year-old doing solely distance learning.
“It’s kind of like, yeah, you parents living paycheck to paycheck just have to figure it out and we’re not going to provide support for you. That’s honestly how I feel and it’s really sad,” said McDonough-Siquina.
Plus, she says the online work this past spring was discouraging.
“It was a teacher reading a book story on a computer. How is that teaching my son?” she said.
But Portland Public Schools says this time around, distance learning will be more rigorous.
“Last spring when we were just all trying to stay afloat, I think there were times when engagement kind of fell to the wayside,” said middle school language arts teacher Madeleine Allen.
Allen says she thinks this fall, things will be much more organized. She says given the current state of the pandemic, there was no way to safely teach in person.
“There was really no number of students I was willing to risk getting sick to go back to school, so I am relieved,” Allen said.
The Portland district says they’re also working to provide support for families through this, including the possibility of small “learning hubs” with health protocols in place.
“We love our students, we love their families, and we are here for them. We will make this as meaningful an experience as we can,” Allen said.
Another parent FOX 12 reached out to was too emotional to do an interview Tuesday evening. She said she will likely have to give up her career to help teach her kids at home.
Parents say they’re hoping to get some more information soon so they can plan accordingly.
