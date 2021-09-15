Parents growing more frustrated over PPS school bus driver shortage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Parents with children in Portland Public Schools are frustrated, after a shortage of bus drivers has left students waiting for rides that never come.
In Diane Ortiz's case, her granddaughter Loretta, a kindergartner at Hayhurst Elementary, has been stuck at home for two days, after her bus failed to pick her up.
"I don't like it at all and neither does she, because every time I tell her no bus, she starts crying because she wants to go to school," said Ortiz.
Ortiz said she's called the school asking for answers or solutions, but the conversations have left her frustrated.
"I've told the school I'm in a wheelchair," said Ortiz. "I don't have transportation. And the school told me today get somebody else to bring her."
Karen Werstein, a spokesperson for the district, said the problems are the direct result of an ongoing shortage of bus drivers, both locally and nationally.
"As a result, we have had, and will continue to have, some routes that have had to be canceled, and others that have seen pick-up or drop-off times altered," said Werstein.
The district has asked families for grace and patience as they navigate this situation.
Not surprisingly the article makes no mention as to why there might be a bus driver shortage. Could it have something to do with the covid mandate? Bet theres a high likelihood of EXACTLY that.
