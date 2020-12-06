PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Parents in cities around the country held rallies on Sunday, calling on school districts to return to in-person learning.
About a hundred people showed up for a rally outside Washington High School in Southeast Portland.
They're demanding Governor Kate Brown mandate an option for in-person learning by Jan. 6.
FOX 12 spoke to Michelle Walker, one of the organizers.
She said remote learning simply isn't working for her daughter, and she doesn't see why the state hasn't figured out a better alternative.
"She cries almost every day. She's frustrated. She thinks she's stupid, and I can't sit by and watch my daughter go through this anymore," Walker said. "They've had since March to figure it out, have some sort of plan put together."
Walker says in-person learning should be available as an option with safety protocols like masks and physical distancing.
