Parents in Lake Oswego School District report transportation issues

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - As more kids go back to school in-person, school districts are discovering some bumps in the road, particularly when it comes to transportation.
School districts say part of it is a normal working out the kinks, but there are other factors at play like a shortage of bus drivers.
In Lake Oswego, parents have reported both long waits at bus stops and long lines of traffic when dropping students off themselves. Some students have bus rides as long as 45 minutes and some have arrived late to school.
While most students on buses aren’t able to keep a distance from their classmates, masks are required at all times.
Dr. Malaika Little, a pediatrician at Randall Children’s Hospital, says cramped buses can still be safe for kids.
“I like to think about what we've learned about places like airplanes. Right? So air circulation in airplanes is exceptional, and so even though you're sitting right next to someone within that six feet window, if you keep a mask on and we can keep that air circulation maximized, we've done a very good job at preventing lots of outbreak and lots of acquisition,” Dr. Little, said.
As for getting to and from school, the district says more students walking or biking would ease some of the stress on its strained transportation system and ease congestion around schools.
At the same time, they expect issues with bus routes to be ironed out.
Last spring, the district asked entire busloads of students to quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test on board.
This year, they will only be asking those within six feet of a positive case to quarantine and they’ll be checking bus logs and cameras to figure out who those students are.
