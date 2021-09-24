MOLALLA, Ore. (KPTV) - Three weeks into the school year, the Molalla community remains split over the COVID-19 protocols inside schools.

A group of parents, who have been vocal in school board meetings in the past, met Thursday night to voice more concerns about mask mandates and using district property for vaccine clinics. Molalla High School was a vaccine clinic site over the summer.

"We just want you to stand for us and with us for our constitutional rights of pro-choice," parent Ashley Darcy told board members Thursday evening.

Another parent, Jackie McCoy, told FOX 12 that making all students wear masks neglects some individual students' needs.

"A lot of the parents in this area are completely okay with other parents choosing what they can do for their own children," McCoy said. "This blanket mandate is not what we want and it's not what we're going to sit with."

Some of the parents also told board members that hosting vaccine clinics on district property and having staff members encouraging kids to get the vaccine is pushing politics on students. Other parents, like Jennifer Satter, disagree.

"The school should be a center focus of the community and providing that service to the community is just the way a school is part of the community," Satter said.

Satter, a former school board member, also says mask mandates, while uncomfortable, are a small price to pay for safe in-person learning to continue.

"The masks are really to keep everyone safe, it's to keep the schools open," Satter said. "If there's a large outbreak, the schools will have to close and the kids will be back to online learning."

The school board voted to not have COVID-19 vaccine clinics on district property, with only one member voting against the resolution Thursday night.