Parents, legislators testify on Oregon House vaccination bill

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Dozens testified at the Oregon State Capitol Thursday regarding a controversial Oregon House bill that would require parents to vaccinate their kids.
Under Oregon House Bill 3063, kids would only be exempt if there’s a medical diagnosis. That means religious or personal beliefs would not be considered, which is accepted under current Oregon law.
Right now, it’s a routine for some parents every year to make sure their kids’ vaccinations are up to date.
The Oregon Health Authority says vaccines are required by law for students at both public and private schools, preschools and child care facilities.
Currently, the state allows parents to elect a medical or non-medical exemption to opt-out of vaccinations, and their kids are still eligible to enroll.
It’s a topic that families are passionate about on both sides of the issue as it was standing room only inside the hearing Thursday.
The crowd poured out into the hallway as emotion from parents poured into testimony.
“Now with the measles outbreak in Clark County, we fear that those who are unvaccinated could expose Kai and other kids like him to an inordinate amount of risk,” one parent said.
Of those who testified, a mother who fully supports the bill said vaccinations could mean life or death for her 5-year-old son who is currently battling leukemia.
“He’s current on all of his immunizations up to and through his treatment, but an exposure to measles or even the flu really could kill our son,” she said.
While some parents voiced serious health concerns if kids weren’t vaccinated, one teen argued the government would be overstepping its bounds.
“I’m 16. I don’t do drugs or alcohol because I know how damaging they are to the developing brain and body. The same goes for vaccines, to me vaccines are poison. I would never purposefully choose to inject them into myself,” she said.
Some parents like Rae Stewart strongly oppose Oregon HB 3063, as she says the MMR measles vaccine caused her daughter to develop epilepsy and seizures.
“It’s not an easy fix, it’s not something where you just take a drug and she’s better that’s not the case. And it’s a life-long thing,” Stewart said.
If the measure passes, a health care emergency will be declared.
The OHA would also be allowed to establish an outreach and education plan regarding disease control in schools.
Written testimony will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019.
