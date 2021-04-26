PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Summer may look closer to normal this year for kids, as more vaccinated parents are willing to travel as a family or sign their children up for summer camps. Oregon and the CDC just updated their guidance for youth programs.
Beaverton mom Sarah Carlisle told FOX 12, her 15-year-old is excited to register for two overnight camps this summer but is skeptical they will happen after a tough year as a student.
One of the CDC's biggest changes is that the six-foot distancing rule has been lowered to three feet for children, except when eating or drinking (at least six feet in this case). The CDC also advises at least six feet physical distance is kept between campers and staff and campers in different cohorts.
Carlisle said they have traveled as a family throughout the pandemic and plan to again celebrate with out-of-state family for her older son's high school graduation.
She said her 15-year-old son's band camp and lacrosse camp are mainly outdoors, and she trusts he will be in good hands. Carlisle said she's also happy to adhere to any COVID-19 testing recommendations.
"I hope they both happen! He's really, really hoping that they happen," she said. "As far as, like, nerves, I don't have any issues with sending him. I'm like, 'Please happen. Please go.' He needs it desperately!"
The executive director for Camp Howard, Sister Krista von Borstel, told FOX 12 they've been working hard to safely open to campers this summer. Camp Howard's program is an extension of Portland-area Catholic and Christian schools and parish programs and is located outside of Corbett.
While she told FOX 12 many of their protocols were already COVID-19 friendly, they are putting in place many new policies, too, like limiting cohorts to 30 (the maximum according to state guidelines) and doing temperature and wellness checks, much like kids already do at school. They won't be requiring vaccinations for staff or campers.
"Camp is such an exciting part of their summer and an exciting place to come, and there's so much growth that takes place with the young campers that I'm really looking forward to," said von Borstel.
While state guidance differs from the CDC's recommendations, the governor's office told FOX 12 they would soon be releasing a FAQ document soon with more details to help parents better understand what youth programs for their children will look like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.