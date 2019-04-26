TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – Police asked for help finding the parents of a 2-year-old boy Friday evening.
The boy was found Friday night in the 8700 block of Southwest Sweek Drive, which is near the police department, according to officers.
On Saturday morning, police said the boy's parents had been located.
No additional information was provided by officials.
