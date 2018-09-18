PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The parents of a boy who lost his life to cancer remember him in a special way each year.
Lenore and Todd Thawley founded the Healing Hunter Foundation eight years ago after their three-year-old son lost his battle with Leukemia. Now, the pair have a new yearly tradition.
Each year, their foundation raises $35,000 in 30 days, then surprise-delivers 100 iPads to kids undergoing cancer treatment in hospitals up and down the West Coast.
The pair Tuesday visited kids at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. They say the iPads help distract the kids from difficult challenges they face.
“I realized that I have to have something to do on those days that keeps him close to me in a really special, close, positive, productive way,” Lenore Thawley said.
Lenore says their act of kindness isn’t just for the kids–it’s also a way to bring light in a dark time to parents, herself included.
“It’s a big fight and its conquerable,” Lenore said. “That’s right, you have to keep having hope, there is no other option.”
The Healing Hunter Foundation in 2017 received the FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Center’s “Be the Change” Award for their work.
If you know of someone who has made a big difference in our community, nominate them here.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.