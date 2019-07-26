PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Deanna Hills and Ralph Lorenzen arrived in Pennsylvania on Thursday, just days after investigators there found the body of their daughter, Haley Lorenzen, in the Susquehanna River. It was their fourth trip there, as she hadn't been seen since Dec. 30, 2018.
The 24-year-old woman had moved from Oregon to Pennsylvania in late 2018 to be with Phillip Walters, a man she met online. He has now been charged with homicide in connection with her death and disappearance.
But before her body was found, days spent searching for her there turned into months, as winter conditions after her disappearance proved difficult, even for expert searchers.
"They made numerous attempts during the winter but the ice would beat up the boats," Deanna said. "There were men out there in unbelievably cold weather looking for her."
Haley disappeared right after Christmas.
"Christmas was her favorite holiday and snowflakes were her trademark," Deanna said, adding, "We, as a family, we made a pact that we would leave our Christmas trees up until our Haley came home."
Then, two days after what would have been Haley'S 25th birthday -- a mix of emotions, when the lead detective called Haley's mom to say they finally found her body.
"It was like losing her all over again. It's been excruciating," Deanna said. "You know now, you can bring your child back home where she belongs."
Instead focusing on her accused killer, her parents hope others will instead think of Haley and the way she made others smile.
Ralph remembers her best as a giving young woman, saying "She was definitely a caregiver. She would do for other people, more than she'd do for herself."
Soon, her loved ones will be able to take their Christmas trees down.
"Our tree is still up," Deanna said. "I had a conversation with Haley on her birthday, which was the 18th of this month. And I told her, I said, 'Hale, you need to tell yourself and pop your head up, because these ornaments are looking pretty dusty on this tree. We need you to come home so we can take these trees down.' I think she was answering all our little talks we had with her because she popped herself up on the 20th."
Walters' trial will begin the week of Sept. 16.
Haley's parents ask if anyone wants to help pay for the travel expenses to go to the GoFundMe page set up to help Haley's loved ones.
