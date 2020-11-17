CAMAS, WA (KPTV) – Cases in Clark County continue to rise just like other places across the region.
At the same time, a group of parents in the Camas School District is calling for kids to return to school and held a rally Tuesday.
The group says they are fighting to help the kids who are having social, emotional and educational struggles having been out of school and learning from home.
They say Tuesday was about coming together to speak for their children - they say many are failing - falling behind and having self-esteem issues, among other things.
They feel the current district plan on reopening is a one size fits all solution that is not working. The group says they all need to work together to find a better solution to get kids back in school safely whole looking out for those who need to keep teaching and learning from a distance.
"Any time a kid is learning, if they are in an environment that they are not used to a lot of kids don't function," Mike Hubble said.
"I think the hybrid is an awesome idea for people that it works for," Victoria Jensen said. "I know in-person school isn't going to work for everybody, so I do understand it; there may not be people who feel safe going back to school, so I think they should have the option to stay home or do a hybrid situation."
Monday night, the district held a virtual town hall meeting where they talked about what was next in the district and how the cases in the county are having an impact on the plan.
The district superintendent Jeff Snell sent FOX 12 the following statement:
"Last night, we held another town hall to engage the community in a conversation about remote learning, increasing in-person learning opportunities, and the current transmission rates in our community. My hope is that we can rally together in our community and every other community on behalf of our students, drive down transmission rates, and get all of our kids back in school."
Monday night's town call was attended by about 200 people. They have posted a recording and much more information to the district's website.
