PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Public Schools said students and staff will have to be masked indoors for the upcoming school year. That follows the governor’s mandate, based on CDC recommendations.

As in-person school becomes the normal again, and the Delta variant surges, health and education officials have been concerned about the safe return to the classroom. The answer from federal, state and local officials so far is a policy of masks for everyone.

“I'm feeling so relieved,” Rashelle Chase, a Portland Public Schools parent, said. “I think it's the right decision.”

Brown: Masks will be required in all Oregon K-12 schools this fall

In Southwest Washington on Friday morning, there was a rally to end the mask mandate.

Last week, Governor Jay Inslee also directed all school districts to require students and employees in K-12 schools to mask up in school buildings. He said it was a legal requirement and not up for debate at the local level.

“The locally elected school board is your voice on how your schools are run,” Washington state representative Jim Walsh said. “We are for the rights of families and parents to decide what’s best for their kids.”

Other parents showed opposition to a mask requirement.

“I have come here today as the mother of seven,” parent Heidi St. John said. “I have seven children and three grandchildren. I can tell you the time to stand up for our children is now.”

But at Lake Sacajawea Park in Longview, teachers, students and local school board candidates said children deserve to learn in a mask-free environment.

“We are not going to put masks on our children,” St. John said.

The Longview School District will take up the mask issue Monday in a Zoom meeting.

Children under 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated. Officials said the mask mandate will keep them safe.