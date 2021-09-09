Parents say transportation is an ongoing issue on PPS bus routes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thursday morning students in PPS were left waiting for a bus that never showed up.
Parents say this is an ongoing issue, and has been a problem from day one.
“Since the first day of school, transportation… it’s a surprise if they show up,” said Andrea Garber.
Garber says her son was one of the students who was left without a bus Thursday morning. She says they have had a problem since the first day of school when her son was 30 minutes late getting home.
“I was panicking, you know, I’m a mom, he’s my kid, where’s my baby? You know,” she said.
She says that few days have gone by without an issue since then.
“We have gotten one phone call out of the, what, six days that the kids have been in school, about the bus not being available and that one phone call happened about 20-30 minutes after the bus should have already been to our house to pick him up,” said Garber.
PPS said that Thursday morning, nine bus routes were left without a bus driver, which impacted 16 schools in the district. They say this is because of a national and local shortage of bus drivers.
Garber says when her son’s bus didn’t show up after ten minutes Thursday, they decided to drive him to school themselves. She says that she knows not all families have that option though.
“Thankfully dad works swing shift and he’s able to take him to school, but if dad wasn’t here and wasn’t able to take him, we wouldn’t have that luxury,” she said.
Garber said she hopes the shortage can be fixed school, so kids can have reliable transportation to and from school.
“It’s not that it’s just stressful for the parents, it’s really stressful for the kids too, standing there wondering gosh is the bus coming, how am I getting home,” she said.
PPS said that Thursday morning it notified schools as soon as it was aware of the situation so that schools could contact families.
The district says that it does have bus drivers for all its routes, however, due to the shortage, if a driver can’t work for any reason, they don’t have a backup for that route.
“We deeply apologize for the impact this is having on our student's commute to and from school. We thank our community for their patience and understanding as we navigate this national shortage. We also want to thank our incredible bus drivers! We know they are the first and last people many of our students see each day and they touch so many lives,” PPS spokesperson Karen Werstein said in a statement.
(2) comments
It would seem education, test scores and graduating are an ongoing issue with PPS.
they had more than a year to get ready for this, and 100s of millions of tax dollars. what a joke
