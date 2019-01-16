NEAR MILL CITY, OR (KPTV) - A nine-year-old boy was ejected from his family’s van after a crash on Highway 22 near Mill City earlier this week. The boy survived but has a long road of recovery ahead.
FOX 12 spoke with the boy’s parents from OHSU Wednesday night; they say the situation is tragic and say it has left their family struggling.
Tristan Doudna’s parents say their son has several facial fractures and is in a lot of pain, but is doing better. They say he walked twice on Wednesday.
The crash happened Monday night along Highway 22. Tristan’s mom says she was driving and swerved for a deer. The van spun and came to a stop in the middle of the road, but wouldn’t start again.
Tristan’s parents rushed to get their four kids out of the van while another driver stopped and put on his flashers.
Tristan’s father says he saw another driver coming quickly toward them and, despite the family waving their arms to get the driver’s attention, he says the driver blew past and hit their van with Tristan still inside.
The impact of the collision sent Tristan flying into the air, and when he hit the ground, Tristan’s dad said he wasn’t moving.
“He asked, ‘why did that person not stop?’” Julien Doudna said. “And I said they weren’t paying attention.”
Tristan’s mom, Brandy, says she is having a difficult time seeing her son in the hospital.
“It’s just hard seeing him like that, because it doesn’t look like him,” Brandy Doudna said. “He sounds the same and stuff, he just doesn’t look normal.”
Oregon State Police say the driver who hit the Doudna’s van did stop at the scene and is not facing any charges.
A fundraising account has been set up for Tristan’s medical expenses and to help their family get another car to travel between their home in Mill City and the hospital in Portland.
People can donate to the account here: https://www.gofundme.com/broken-faces.
[WARNING: The photo included in the link is graphic].
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
