Parents worried about alarming videos on YouTube Kids app

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Disturbing videos edited into cartoons on the YouTube Kids app and other social media sites are raising some serious concern among parents.
Those videos promote violence, even instructing kids on how to commit suicide.
Vancouver grandmother Katrina Wegner says those frightening images and messages scared her 4-year-old grandson.
The app describes YouTube Kids as a place for preschoolers to have fun while learning.
But that’s not what Wegner says her grandson came across the other day. “
“For the first three or four minutes it’s a normal cartoon,” Wegner said.
But Wegner says a man interrupts the video.
“He’s telling the kids how to cut themselves,” she said.
Wegner says her grandson regularly video chats with her from California and didn’t even want to talk about the videos he’d seen on the YouTube Kids app.
Those videos she says he saw include the “Momo Challenge” which is another video circulating on social media where an avatar-like woman challenges kids to harm themselves.
Knowing these types of videos are circulating into kids programming Wegner says makes her feel helpless as a grandparent.
“Scared to death, outraged, you know because four years old you’re very easily convinced,” she said.
FOX 12 spoke with Dr. Leslie Carter a family psychologist in Tigard.
Dr. Carter says the reality is children always have the possibility of being exposed to unexpected or unwanted information in an adult world.
She says it’s important for parents to watch out for their kids having a stress response to whatever they may have seen in the videos.
“Because a child may ask again later ‘well I was thinking about that again’ or are they sleeping ok, are they eating ok, are they upset for any reason,” Dr. Carter said. “The most vulnerable kids would be the kids who whatever they saw was either reminiscent of something bad that they had had in the past or somehow triggered something inside of them that was a scary response for some reason.”
Dr. Carter says it’s important to not provide more information than the child needs when answering a question or reassuring a child about a fear.
But she says these videos circulating on online serve as a strong reminder to be supervising what your kids are watching.
YouTube issued this statement to FOX 12 regarding these concerns:
“We work to ensure the videos in YouTube Kids are family-friendly and take feedback very seriously. We appreciate people drawing problematic content to our attention, and make it possible for anyone to flag a video. Flagged videos are manually reviewed 24/7 and any videos that don't belong in the app are removed. We’ve also been investing in new controls for parents including the ability to hand pick videos and channels in the app. We are making constant improvements to our systems and recognize there’s more work to do.”
YouTube also provided this information on YouTube Kids as well as the general YouTube site.
• As a reminder the YouTube Kids app is a separate app from YouTube.com -- We’ve built the YouTube Kids app to be a family-friendly place for kids to explore their interests. Videos available in the app are determined by a mix of human supervised machines, user input and human review. Users of the YouTube Kids app can also decide to have ‘Search on or Search off’. When you turn search on, your child can access millions more YouTube Kids videos beyond the home screen. This allows them to search for new content on their own. When you turn search off you restrict your child’s experience to a more limited set of videos.
• YouTube.com is not a site for kids under 13. We don’t allow user under 13 to create or own accounts on YouTube. In cases where we identify an account that may be run by someone who is underage, we route it to our Underage Accounts review process. The account is terminated or the owner is asked for legal verification that the account owner is over the relevant age of consent. If they are unable to provide this we take the necessary steps to terminate the user’s YouTube and Google accounts in accordance with our Terms of Service.
