Park rangers ready for larger crowds at local waterways

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Local waterways are a popular choice when the temperatures soar, but there is something very important to keep in mind this weekend.
It’s advice you’ve heard over and over, but officials say it’s still very important to keep in mind. Wear a life jacket. Officials say it’s something simple that could end up saving your life.
FOX 12 spoke with park rangers at Oxbow Park on Wednesday about this weekend. They say they are expecting crowds and that’s something they want to see, but they also want everyone to stay safe. That’s why they’re encouraging people to put a life jacket on before getting in the water.
They say even if it’s warm outside that’s not necessarily the case in the water.
“It's very cold water everyday, that danger is always there. but when you have really high temperatures you might not notice how cold you are. When you're getting to a nice refreshing river on a hot day you sometimes don't notice that until it's too late,” Lead Park Ranger, Tim Sulter, said.
