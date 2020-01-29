Parkrose gun scare hero Keanon Lowe named new head football coach at West Linn HS

WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - Former Oregon Ducks football player Keanon Lowe, who received worldwide recognition last year after disarming a student with a gun at Parkrose High School, has been named the new head football coach at West Linn High School.
West Linn administrators made the announcement Wednesday.
Lowe had been the head coach at Parkrose, where he led the Broncos to the school’s first ever playoff victory and compiled a 12-7 record over two seasons.
Lowe was named the 2019 Class 5A Coach of the Year.
“Keanon brings experience, energy, and a passion for teaching to our football program,” said WLHS Athletic Director Mark Horak. “Keanon’s proven track record both on the field as a coach and as a mentor to student athletes stood out during the interview process. We’re incredibly grateful to announce that Keanon Lowe will be the next football coach at West Linn High School.”
Lowe was a star player at the University of Oregon from 2011 to 2014.
In May 2018, Lowe made headlines and received far-reaching acclaim for his actions when a student brought a loaded shotgun to Parkrose High School.
Lowe disarmed and embraced the student until law enforcement arrived.
The student later pleaded guilty to gun charges and was sentenced to probation. Court documents stated the student intended to commit suicide.
Lowe will take over for Chris Miller at West Linn High School. Miller, who also starred at the University of Oregon before his NFL career, compiled a 52-12 record at West Linn in five seasons. He has taken a job as an offensive coordinator with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL.
“We are incredibly appreciative of the positive winning culture that Coach Miller established during his time at West Linn High School and we’re tremendously excited to welcome Keanon Lowe to our program,” Horak said. “We’re excited for our student athletes, for our fans, and for the entire West Linn community.”
West Linn administrators reported Lowe was selected from an "impressive candidate pool following a thorough interview process."
Lowe sent FOX 12's Nick Krupke a statement Wednesday saying, "I am excited to get started as the next Head Coach at West Linn High School. This is an awesome opportunity and I’m ready to accept the challenge of continuing the success in the classroom and on the field at West Linn. Looking forward to building a football program the community can continue to be proud of!"
