PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two local heroes are finalists for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's Citizen Honor Award.
Congressman Earl Blumenauer announced Wednesday that Keanon Lowe and Ricky Best were finalists for the award.
Lowe and Best received the honor of the nomination for demonstrating "extraordinary heroism while risking their lives for the well-being of those in their community."
Lowe, a former Oregon Ducks football player and current faculty member at Parkrose High School, made headlines and received far-reaching acclaim for his actions when a student brought a loaded shotgun to the high school. Lowe disarmed and embraced the student until law enforcement arrived.
Best was stabbed and killed while attempting to intervene during a racially charged rant that was aimed at two teenage girls on a MAX train in 2017. The suspect, Jeremy Christian, was found guilty on Friday and is awaiting sentencing.
“Mr. Lowe and Mr. Best are heroes. Their courage and sacrifice not only saved lives, but courageously showed us that hate will never win,” said Rep. Blumenauer. “Recognizing them with the Citizens Honor Award nomination is the least that can be done. We must continue seeking opportunities for their selfless spirit to live on every day. Portland will continue to stand against hate, and I’m proud to represent a city with such strong values.”
The Citizen Honor Honorees will be announced on March 12.
Rep. Blumenauer will introduce the two nominees on March 25, National Medal of Honor Day, at the Citizen Honor Awards Dinner in Washington D.C.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.