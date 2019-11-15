PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It has been a history-setting season on the football field at Parkrose High School.
In season two under the guidance of true man of Oregon, Keanon Lowe, the Broncos keep on bucking after the first playoff victory in Parkrose history.
The Broncos had a seven-game win streak to reach the 5A State Quarterfinals for the first time.
"We are just going to take it as a God sent gift. That's just something that I am really happy to have just another Friday Night Lights," said running back and linebacker Polo Moeaki.
A special season like this is a tidal wave of change since senior leader Moeaki, who played through winless freshman and sophomore years, before the new head coach arrived on the scene.
"Keanon Lowe just jumped in and said, 'yeah, let me take the spot as head coach,'" said Moeaki. "We improved last year, and the legacy continues from this year."
The youngest son of his Tongan-born parents, Moeaki is grateful for everything he and the team have earned - crediting his rugby career with the Eastside Tsunami for sharpening every edge on the football field.
"Tackling is safer in rugby, so I just try and do that. I try following all of the procedures like how I do in rugby," Moeaki said.
Following in the Broncos' path laid by his big brothers, Moeaki is proud to leave this legacy along with more than 20 other seniors as the best squad in the Parkrose lineage.
"Coach Lowe, he's the one that has been looking out for all of us. He is the one that is texting us saying like, 'I hope you are OK. You can do this, you can do that.' Especially during school. He used to be a security guard. He would always look out for us, and I would text him and say like, 'I don't want to be in his class.' He'll just take me out of his class," said Moeaki.
The belief system has never been stronger on the field after the heroism Lowe showed in the halls of Parkrose High School last spring.
"I don't see him as head coach, I see him more as a big brother to me," said Moeaki.
A big brother with honorable compassion from one human being to another.
"That is something a bigger brother would do. Take their own lives and put it to risk, just for the little siblings," said Moeaki. "I see him as like a father figure, an older brother figure. Lots of things. That's what lots of people at Parkrose see him as too."
A win by the Parkrose Broncos at No. 2 seeded Central Point Craters would put the team in the state semifinals. The Broncos play Friday at 7:00 p.m.
