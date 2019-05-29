PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Parkrose High School student, who walked into a classroom on May 17 with a loaded shotgun, was arraigned on a four-count indictment Wednesday.
Angel Granados-Diaz was charged with being in possession of a loaded firearm in a public building, being in possession of a loaded firearm in public, and recklessly endangering another person.
According to the indictment, Granados-Diaz was also charged with discharge of a firearm at school. The indictment states that Granados-Diaz "did unlawfully and knowingly and with reckless disregard for the safety of another person, attempt to discharge a firearm at Parkrose High School."
Granados-Diaz pleaded not guilty to all charges.
According to court documents, what happened at the school was a suicide attempt, but it’s not clear if Granados-Diaz planned to hurt anyone else.
Granados-Diaz was tackled by the school’s football coach, Keanon Lowe, and was arrested before anyone was hurt.
Granados-Diaz's lawyer spoke with FOX 12 before court and said how his client is doing.
"I can tell you he's scared of where he's at, scared about what's going to happen in the future," said Defense Attorney Adam Thayne.
Thayne gave clues as to why Granados-Diaz brought the gun to school and what his possible intent was.
"It is fair to say that some depression and mental health issues have played a role in this incident. I anticipate we'll have some answers at later stages of this case," said Thayne.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said his bail is set at $500,000.
Granados-Diaz's next court date is scheduled for July 9.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
