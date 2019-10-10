PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Parkrose High School student who walked into a classroom with a loaded shotgun pleaded guilty to charges and was sentenced to three years of probation Thursday.
Angel Granados-Diaz, 19, brought the shotgun to school May 17 while experiencing a mental health crisis, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
The shotgun only had one round in it and was never fired on campus, and Granados-Diaz never intentionally pointed it anyone but himself, according to the attorney’s office.
Granados-Diaz pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in a public building and one count of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public as part of a carefully negotiated pretrial resolution, the attorney’s office says.
Granados-Diaz previously pleaded not guilty to charges.
Granados-Diaz earlier this year was tackled by the school’s football coach, Keanon Lowe, and was arrested before anyone was hurt.
“Through the course of the investigation it became clear to law enforcement and our office that Mr. Granados-Diaz did not have the intent to hurt anyone other than himself,” Parakram Singh, a Multnomah County deputy district attorney, said.
According to Singh, the sentencing ensures Granados-Diaz receives mental health treatment and ensures a level of accountability for taking a loaded firearm into a school.
During the investigation, law enforcement learned Granados-Diaz legally purchased the shotgun, and that he brought the shotgun to school in a garment bag.
As part of the plea agreement, it was stipulated that any firearm seized as part of this investigation would destroyed. The following other conditions were imposed by the court:
- Granados-Diaz must complete 64 hours of community service within one year unless otherwise directed by the probation department if Mr. Granados-Diaz is enrolled in school.
- While on probation, Mr. Granados-Diaz must comply with all orders and directives of his probation officer.
- While on probation, he is not be allowed to enter, or remain at, Parkrose School High School.
- While on probation, he is not allowed to have contact with any students from his class without prior approval from his probation officer.
- While on probation, Mr. Granados-Diaz must participate in safety planning with his probation officer before attending any future educational institution.
- While on probation, Mr. Granados-Diaz must agree to GPS monitoring at the discretion of his probation officer.
- While on probation, he is not allowed to be in possession of any firearm whether it is real or simulated.
