PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Just a day after that gun scare, Parkrose students are working to move on, by celebrating prom together.
FOX 12 was in waterfront park this evening, as hundreds of students boarded the Portland Spirit for a night of fun.
The prom was thrown into jeopardy, in the wake of yesterday's chaos, but with no further threat, the district decided to keep the event scheduled as planned.
And students FOX 12 spoke with said it's a great way, to help the school heal together.
“I kinda just want to move past what happened yesterday, and just have fun with my friends,” Senior Maria Pena Cornejo said.”Everyone knows each other, so it's a time to really to have fun with each other, and forget what happened.”
“I hope everyone has fun and understands how lucky we are to be here, and that it didn't escalate to the point that it is, and to enjoy themselves. To take the time and look around at the people that are here and be grateful that they're here,” Senior Rebecca Benitez said.
Portland police officers were also on hand, to make sure all the students safely set sail for prom.
