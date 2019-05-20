Students return to classes after gun scare at Parkrose HS

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Students at Parkrose High School resumed classes Monday after police say an 18-year-old entered a classroom while carrying a loaded shotgun last week.

Angel Granados Dias, 18, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail over the weekend on charges of possession of a firearm in a public building, attempting to discharge a firearm at a school, reckless endangerment and possession of a loaded firearm in a public place.

Dias after entering the classroom was confronted by football coach Keanon Lowe, a former standout University of Oregon football player, who detained Dias until officers arrived.

“We just thought it was a fight at first until some of the students that were in the classroom looked outside the door and saw that there was a gun,” Jacob Friese, a sophomore, said.

The school Friday was placed in lockdown while police searched the campus.

Despite leaving the school Friday amid panic and chaos, students returned Monday morning with a sense of calm, with many offering praise for Lowe and calling him a hero.

Lowe, who is also a security officer at Parkrose High School, tells national news outlets that he confronted the gunman and wrestled him to the ground, getting the shotgun out of his hands and walking away with nobody hurt.

Parents and students Monday said they were thankful for Lowe’s bravery.

“Coach Lowe is amazing,” Tiffany Lynn Hitton, a parent, said. “If he wasn’t here, I don’t know, you know, nobody knows what could’ve happened.”

“I’m really thankful that he did what he did, because he really did save lives,” Friese said. “He truly is a hero.”

School officials have also credited two Parkrose students who they say tipped off a staff member about “concerning behavior” from Dias, which prompted the security response.

The school shooting scare has also left behind pain, confusion and concern.

“He could’ve come into my classroom,” Kyrie Macdonald, also a sophomore, said.

The district says a regional team of counselors have been called in throughout the week to help. A community forum is also planned for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Parkrose High School auditorium.

