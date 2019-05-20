Despite leaving the school Friday amid panic and chaos, students returned Monday morning with a sense of calm, with many offering praise for Lowe and calling him a hero.
A Parkrose High School staff member tackled a suspect to the ground Friday morning after police say the suspect had a gun on campus. FOX 12 confirmed that the staff member was football coach Keanon Lowe, a former standout football player for the University of Oregon. (AIR 12/KPTV)
Photos: Parkrose HS placed in lockdown after person with gun reported on campus
Keanon Lowe, Parkrose High School football coach and former Oregon Ducks football player. (KPTV file image)
Lowe, who is also a security officer at Parkrose High School, tells national news outlets that he confronted the gunman and wrestled him to the ground, getting the shotgun out of his hands and walking away with nobody hurt.
Parents and students Monday said they were thankful for Lowe’s bravery.
“Coach Lowe is amazing,” Tiffany Lynn Hitton, a parent, said. “If he wasn’t here, I don’t know, you know, nobody knows what could’ve happened.”
“I’m really thankful that he did what he did, because he really did save lives,” Friese said. “He truly is a hero.”
School officials have also credited two Parkrose students who they say tipped off a staff member about “concerning behavior” from Dias, which prompted the security response.
The school shooting scare has also left behind pain, confusion and concern.
“He could’ve come into my classroom,” Kyrie Macdonald, also a sophomore, said.
The district says a regional team of counselors have been called in throughout the week to help. A community forum is also planned for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Parkrose High School auditorium.
