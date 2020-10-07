Parole denied for man who murdered 13-year-old girl at Portland park in 1985

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who killed a 13-year-old girl in Portland in 1985 had his possible parole denied Wednesday.
Omar Carroll, now 52, sought to be released from the Snake River Correctional Institution.
During the four-hour hearing, the Oregon Parole Board asked dozens of questions, including what led up to the crime and the state of his mental health.
Carroll told the board that he’s no longer the person he was back then and he regrets what he did. In his final statement, Carroll apologized and pledged to be “a much better person.”
Carroll was 17 years old when he murdered Tina Marie Jones at Oaks Bottom Park. Investigators said Carroll stabbed the girl to death after going to the park with the intention of finding a victim.
Investigators said Carroll had been obsessed with a book that profiled a man who sexually abused and murdered women.
Family members of the victim and Carroll spoke during Wednesday’s hearing.
Ultimately, the board sided with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, saying Carroll remains a danger to the community.
HAPPENING NOW ➡️ The Oregon Board of Parole is deciding if convicted murderer Omar Carroll will be released from prison after nearly 35 years jail. Carroll killed 13-year-old Tina Marie Jones after a chance meeting at a SE Portland park in 1985 @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/qBhjF3klfI— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) October 7, 2020
He will be up for another parole hearing in four years.
