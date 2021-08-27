Part of dock or pier washes ashore in Cannon Beach

CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said on Friday that part of a large dock or pier that washed ashore in Cannon Beach likely didn’t travel far.
The dock or pier was about 20 feet long and made of concrete and foam flotation.
OPRD says there wasn’t much marine organism growth on the object and where it came from is still unknown at this time. It was removed from the beach by mid-day on Friday.
Officials say debris like this is typically taken to a local landfill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.